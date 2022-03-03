UrduPoint.com

Anti-Afghan Forces Trying To Create Hurdle In Smooth Functioning Of Interim Set Up: Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Anti-Afghan forces trying to create hurdle in smooth functioning of Interim set up: Expert

Defense Analyst Retired Brigadier Ishaq Ahmad on Thursday said that anti-Afghan forces are trying to create hurdles in smooth functioning of interim-set up in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Defense Analyst Retired Brigadier Ishaq Ahmad on Thursday said that anti-Afghan forces are trying to create hurdles in smooth functioning of interim-set up in Afghanistan.

The representatives of the Interim set up in Afghanistan are making efforts to address the issues being faced by the people after the withdrawal of American troops, he said while talking to ptv.

Afghan people and the interim government are struggling hard for revival of economic activities in their parts of the region, he said.

There are healthy reports from Special Representatives of the Secretary-General for United Nations and Head of the UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan about the interim set up, he said.

According to the reports of Deborah Lyons, he said the members of Afghan interim set up are trying to overcome issues in many districts of Afghanistan.

He was of the opinion that timely humanitarian aid for Afghan territory could help improve the situation there.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations From Government PTV

Recent Stories

No progress possible without merit, transparency: ..

No progress possible without merit, transparency: Governor Punjab

46 seconds ago
 4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

47 seconds ago
 Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

50 seconds ago
 Moldova officially applies for EU membership

Moldova officially applies for EU membership

52 seconds ago
 Shakib, Tamim return to Bangladesh squad for South ..

Shakib, Tamim return to Bangladesh squad for South Africa Tests

5 minutes ago
 PFA continues crackdown against adulterers not obs ..

PFA continues crackdown against adulterers not observing cleanliness measures

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>