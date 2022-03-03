Anti-Afghan forces trying to create hurdle in smooth functioning of Interim set up: Expert

Defense Analyst Retired Brigadier Ishaq Ahmad on Thursday said that anti-Afghan forces are trying to create hurdles in smooth functioning of interim-set up in Afghanistan

The representatives of the Interim set up in Afghanistan are making efforts to address the issues being faced by the people after the withdrawal of American troops, he said while talking to ptv.

Afghan people and the interim government are struggling hard for revival of economic activities in their parts of the region, he said.

There are healthy reports from Special Representatives of the Secretary-General for United Nations and Head of the UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan about the interim set up, he said.

According to the reports of Deborah Lyons, he said the members of Afghan interim set up are trying to overcome issues in many districts of Afghanistan.

He was of the opinion that timely humanitarian aid for Afghan territory could help improve the situation there.