Anti-bacterial spray drive begins in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The anti-bacterial spray drive has started across the province on Thursday in pursuance to the directives of Sindh Minister for Local Government.

The minister took the decision, considering the sensitive situation of the province and asked secretary local government Roshan Shaikh to monitor the whole campaign, said a statement.

The drive will cover 2000 union councils across the 29 districts of the province, in which the residential colonies, commercial areas, main and inner streets, churches, mosques and other religious places will also be covered.

Expressing his views regarding the drive Nasir Shah said that Sindh government believes in providing every possible facility to masses and under the leadership of Chairman PPP, the whole Sindh cabinet was fully devoted to fight against the current critical situation.

About the extended lockdown timings, Nasir Shah explained that the decision has been made to secure the lives of people after taking all the stakeholders on board on the issue.

He said that the decision to ban the Friday prayers has been taken with a heavy heart as all the religious factions have endorsed the government's decision in order to protect the human lives.

Nasir Shah thanked police, LEAs, civil society, religious scholars for extending their complete support and cooperation during the lockdown days.