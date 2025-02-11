Anti-beggary Campaign Conducted In Tank
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) District administration Tank has launched a campaign to curb the practice of begging across the district.
According to the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Jandola Jamshed Alam and Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah, along with social welfare department’s officials, visited various markets and bazaars in Tank city in this regard.
During inspection, they evaluated the identified beggars, and discussed measures for their rehabilitation.
They said that all out efforts would be made to ensure the success of the anti-beggary campaign and in this regard, citizens were urged to cooperate.
They said the drive had been initiated in light of the provincial government to overcome the growing menace of begging and coordination would be ensured to put an end to this social issue.
APP/slm
