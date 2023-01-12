Anti-beggary campaign continues in city

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Thursday that anti-beggary campaign against professional beggars was going on vigorously in the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Thursday that anti-beggary campaign against professional beggars was going on vigorously in the city.

He told APP that the first information reports (FIRs) had been registered against 56 beggars so far, during the campaign.

He said that a large number of professional beggars in Sialkot were residents of other cities, and they were hindering the flow of traffic also by staying on the road for begging.

"We have launched strict action against professional beggars and I pay tribute to the assistant commissioner Sialkot, who is supervising the campaign," he added.

The DC said that in collaboration with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, steps were being taken to teach different skills to the beggars so that they could get rid of the scourge of begging and provide decent and lawful employment opportunities.