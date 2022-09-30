Anti-beggary campaign to start from October 1

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed to launch a vigorous anti beggary campaign from 1st October to weed out this societal evil from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed to launch a vigorous anti beggary campaign from 1st October to weed out this societal evil from Faisalabad.

chairing a meeting here on Friday, he assigned duties to various departments in this regard and said that a raiding team including two officials of social welfare department, two officials of child protection bureau, four police constables (02 male and 2 female) and two civil defence razakars (one male and one female), was constituted for anti beggary campaign. This team would start the drive at 2 pm at panagha general bus stand on Saturday.

He further informed that district officer special education would provide bus for lifting of beggars from different points of the city and the bus will remain available from 2 to 9 pm.

He said that deputy director social welfare will depute officer to supervise the operation and he will be responsible to ensure the presence of all staff and to resolve any problem with regard to operation.

The DC informed that raiding team will lift the beggars from the traffic signals chowk, bazaars, markets, public park and hospitals and shift them in the panagha general bus stand and operation will remain continue upto 9 pm daily.

He said that underage beggars would be handed over to the child protection bureau.