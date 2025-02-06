Anti-beggary operation extended to city suburbs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The divisional administration of Peshawar had decided the extension of the ongoing crackdown on professional beggars to the adjacent localities of the city and further intensification of the operation.

The decision was made during a meeting held here with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. Besides, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Masood Bangash, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rao Hasham and District Social Welfare Officer Noor Mohammad other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Peshawar was told that the persons taken into custody during the crackdown on beggars has surged to 300. Cases have been registered against the arrested beggars under Anti-Beggary Act while minors that had came under-custoy shifted to street children welfare institute 'Zamong Kor' wherein they are imparted free education, boarding, food and other facilities.

Similarly, 8 persons have also been arrested for hiring contractors for the purpose while the concerned police stations have been sent dispatches for the arrest of 16 other persons.

On this occasion, it was told that after the operation, beggars are shifted to the suborban localities of the city and as several complaints have been reported in this regard.

The provincial government under the public agenda of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched operation against professional beggars.

Three teams headed by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) running daily based operations against beggars in the suborban localities .