Anti-beggary Operation Extended To City Suburbs
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The divisional administration of Peshawar had decided the extension of the ongoing crackdown on professional beggars to the adjacent localities of the city and further intensification of the operation.
The decision was made during a meeting held here with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. Besides, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Masood Bangash, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rao Hasham and District Social Welfare Officer Noor Mohammad other concerned officials also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the Commissioner Peshawar was told that the persons taken into custody during the crackdown on beggars has surged to 300. Cases have been registered against the arrested beggars under Anti-Beggary Act while minors that had came under-custoy shifted to street children welfare institute 'Zamong Kor' wherein they are imparted free education, boarding, food and other facilities.
Similarly, 8 persons have also been arrested for hiring contractors for the purpose while the concerned police stations have been sent dispatches for the arrest of 16 other persons.
On this occasion, it was told that after the operation, beggars are shifted to the suborban localities of the city and as several complaints have been reported in this regard.
The provincial government under the public agenda of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched operation against professional beggars.
Three teams headed by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) running daily based operations against beggars in the suborban localities .
Recent Stories
GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..
Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries
6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers
Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accused held for fake call on Helpline 157 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi urges religious institutions to contribute to national peace, harmony8 minutes ago
-
Anti-beggary operation extended to city suburbs8 minutes ago
-
Fraudster arrested8 minutes ago
-
District Administration discusses Billion Tree Plus plantation drive17 minutes ago
-
ECP reinstates three more parliamentarians after submission of asset declarations38 minutes ago
-
WCLA, Communal Hub launch Eco Literacy Campaign to transform Walled city38 minutes ago
-
Over 3 lakh children administered polio vaccine in Lodhran38 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held, hash recovered38 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts pickle producing unit at Wagha47 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Police Foil Drug and Gutka Supply, Arrest Two Suspects48 minutes ago
-
IFA issues stricter sodium guidelines to combat chronic diseases57 minutes ago