Anti-beggary Operation Launched

October 04, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has launched an anti-beggary operation in the city on Tuesday.

On the first day, the anti-beggary squad comprising police, civil defense and social welfare department staff caught 30 professional beggars from different parks, chowks, traffic signals and other public places and shifted them to Panagah near the general bus stand.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said that a bus of the special education department has been given to anti-beggary squads for shifting the beggars to Panahgahs.

The squad will remain active daily from 2p.m. to 9p.m. The social welfare department has been given a special task for monitoring the operation.

All the beggars that will be caught from roads will be shifted to Panahgah.

The women police station will take action against women beggars, while the social welfare department will maintain records of child beggars up to the age of 15 and hand them over to the Child Protection Bureau.

