Anti-beggary Operation To Start From Feb 1

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:05 AM

The district administration has decided to launch anti-beggary operation from February 01

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to launch anti-beggary operation from February 01.

In this regard duties have been assigned to the departments concerned.

A spokesman of local administration said on Friday that teams of Social Welfare department will catch the beggars while Special education department would provide buses for the operation.

Similarly, Punjab police will launch crackdown against organized groups of beggars and also confiscate vehicles which are being used for transportation of beggars.

City Traffic Police will also play due role in anti-beggary campaign and will not allow beggars for begging at chowks.

Juvenile beggars up to the age of 15 years would be handed over to Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) while those beggars above 15 years will be locked behind bars in a nearby police station and the concerned SHO will submit challans before special judicial magistrate, he added.

