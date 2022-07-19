UrduPoint.com

Anti-Beggary Squads Net 20 Beggars From City Roads

Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars on Tuesday arrested 20 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and to avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

According to a police spokesman, Anti-Beggary Squads on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations.

Waseem Riaz said that anti-beggary squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

