UrduPoint.com

Anti-Beggary Squads Net 46 Beggars From City Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Anti-Beggary Squads net 46 beggars from city roads

Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars on Monday arrested 46 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and to avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars on Monday arrested 46 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and to avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

According to a police spokesman, Anti-Beggary Squads on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations.

SSP Operation, Waseem Riaz said that anti-beggary squads were striving to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars beg on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

All flood victims to receive Rs 25,000 each by Sep ..

All flood victims to receive Rs 25,000 each by Sept 3: Prime Minister

54 seconds ago
 Qasim Naveed reviews relief activities in rain aff ..

Qasim Naveed reviews relief activities in rain affected areas of T.M.Khan

55 seconds ago
 People, philanthropists should give donations to r ..

People, philanthropists should give donations to reputed entities: Chief Secreta ..

57 seconds ago
 Destructive Pseudo-Pacifist Forces in Russia Recei ..

Destructive Pseudo-Pacifist Forces in Russia Received $66Mln From West in 2022 - ..

58 seconds ago
 Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

15 minutes ago
 Five bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 1395 bag ..

Five bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 1395 bags confiscated

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.