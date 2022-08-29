Anti-Beggary Squads net 46 beggars from city roads

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars on Monday arrested 46 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and to avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

According to a police spokesman, Anti-Beggary Squads on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations.

SSP Operation, Waseem Riaz said that anti-beggary squads were striving to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars beg on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.