Anti-begging Campaign A Collective Responsibility Of Society: Chairperson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Anti-begging campaign a collective responsibility of society: Chairperson

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB), Sarah Ahmed has stressed upon the need for engaging all the stakeholders in the anti-begging drive terming it as the collective responsibility of all the concerned departments.

Talking to APP, the chairperson said that all the concerned institutions should play effective role against child begging for betterment of children.

She said the Bureau would work with all departments to prevent begging and ensure child protection, adding that all the departments should work closely with the Child Protection Bureau in this regard.

She said that the Bureau in consultation with all departments would develop a plan of action to address children' issues, adding that a child protection policy would also be formulated soon in collaboration with stakeholders.

