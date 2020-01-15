UrduPoint.com
Anti-Car Lifting Cell Of Islamabad Busted Inter-provincial Gang Of Car Lifters

Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:55 PM

Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad busted inter-provincial gang of car lifters

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted two member of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered four cars and three motorbikes worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman said

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr.

Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters. Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali , Sub Inspector along with other officials.

This team achieved a success and apprehended two members of an inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as, Farhan khans/o Mobeen khan Nazakat Market Sohan Islamabad, Rizwan Ahmed S/O Attiq-Ur-Rehman resident of Tanda Pani Islamabad and recovered 03 cars and 04 motorbikes worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and sold in Khyber Agency.Separate cases have been registered in Khanna, Kohsar, Tarnol Islamabad and District Rawalpindi police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike lifting incidents.

