Anti-Car Lifting Cell Of Islamabad Police Arrests Two Members Of Inter-provincial Gang Of Car Lifters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:18 PM

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police Wednesday busted two members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered four cars and three motorbikes from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police Wednesday busted two members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered four cars and three motorbikes from them.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Ispector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

The IGP directed the officers concerned for stepping up efforts against the car lifters, the police spokesperson said in a press release issued here.

The arrested gangsters included Farhan khan s/o Mobeen khan Nazakat Market Sohan Islamabad and Rizwan Ahmed s/o Attiq-Ur-Rehman resident of Tanda Pani Islamabad.

During the preliminary investigation, the culprits had confessed the lifting of vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Cases had been registered in Khanna, Kohsar, Tarnol Islamabad andDistrict Rawalpindi police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigations are underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike lifting incidents.

