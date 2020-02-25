UrduPoint.com
Anti-Car Lifting Cell Of Islamabad Police Arrests Inter-provincial Gang Of Car Lifters

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police arrests inter-provincial gang of car lifters

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted three members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered six cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman Tuesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted three members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered six cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman Tuesday said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following his directions, SP investigation constituted special team under supervision of in-charge ACLC sub-inspector Liaqat Ali, ASIs Sajid Mehmood, Gulzar and Waheed along with other officials. This team achieved a success and apprehended three members of an inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Sajid Iqbal s/o Niaz Hussain r/o Khorr Attock, Kamran Manzoor s/o Manzoor Hussain r/o Poonchh rawla kot AJK and Adil s/o Sulman resident of District Abbottabad and recovered six cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers are as follows; Toyota Corolla (AFF-955), Suzuki Mehran (LXZ- 1623), Suzuki Mehran (DGA-22), Toyota Corolla (DZ-572), Toyota Vitz (AKZ-661), and Suzuki Mehran.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and sold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

Separate cases have been registered in Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony and Industrial Area police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team. DIG directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike lifting incidents.

