Anti-Congo spray starts at Hangu

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Livestock Department Hangu here Saturday launched campaign to control spread of Congo virus in sacrificial animals.

Assistant Director Livestock District Orakzai told that under campaign, spraying of sacrificial animals has been started in cattle markets established in various areas of the district.

He said that trained staff has been deputed to conduct anti-congo virus spray. He said that teams have also been deputed on egress and ingress points of the district to spray cattle.

He said that livestock department has also been directed to ensure implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in cattle markets adding it is duty of each and every citizen to observe SOPs while visiting markets to purchase sacrificial animals.