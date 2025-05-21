Anti-congo virus spray campaign launched ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) District livestock department Tank has launched a compaign to protect cattles form Congo virus ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to district administration district director of Livestock Tank, Dr. Ismatullah Khan, is overseeing the drive, which involves comprehensive disinfection measures across the district.

In this regard several teams have been formed to carry out spraying at weekly cattle markets, entry and exit points, and various checkpoints throughout the district.

Dr. Ismatullah Khan said that the campaign would continue until the complete eradication of the virus, with regular spraying on animals.

He also appealed to the public to strictly follow safety protocols and government-issued SOPs to ensure protection against the virus. He was of the view that the campaign would safeguard public health and prevent potential outbreaks during the Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

