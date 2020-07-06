UrduPoint.com
Anti-Congo Virus Spray Drive Launched In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Anti-Congo virus spray drive launched in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The district department on Monday launched a drive to conduct anti-Congo virus spray to protect livestock from possible infection of the deadly virus.

Assistant Director Livestock Department and Dairy Development Dr Ahmed Younas told media the drive had been launched on the directives of the provincial government.

He said workers of the livestock department were taking part in the campaign to spray chloroquine on vehicles carrying cattle in order to protect them from Congo virus.

Initially, the official added that spraying drive had been started from cattle market Saddiq Abad and it would be further expanded to other parts of the district.

