Anti-Corona Drive To Cover Children 5-11 Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Professor Rawalpindi Medical University Rai Muhammad Asghar inaugurated the special Anti-Corona drive by administering Corona doses to children at Benazir Bhutto Hospital here Monday

Talking to the media, he said the campaign had been launched in five districts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, to protect children between five and eleven years of age from this deadly virus.

Rai said that WHO, FDA and NIH have recommended this vaccine safe for children after its successful trials on children.

He further said that the second dose of prevention against Corona could be administered after 21 days, while paracetamol can be given to children in case of fever or pain.

Rai urged the parents to secure their future by getting their children vaccinated against Corona.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafique inaugurated the week-long anti-Corona campaign to cover 936,328 children aged five to 11 in the district at a private school.

The campaign will continue from September 19 to 24, and children will also be vaccinated at schools and fixed centres set up in each Union council of the district.

