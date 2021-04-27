UrduPoint.com
Anti-corona SOPs To Be Implemented In True Spirit For Greater National Interest: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:06 PM

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan said that anti corona SOPs will be implemented throughout the division in true letter and spirit for greater national interest as corona pandemic is getting severe and preventive measures are the only solution for containing this disease

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan said that anti corona SOPs will be implemented throughout the division in true letter and spirit for greater national interest as corona pandemic is getting severe and preventive measures are the only solution for containing this disease.

He was addressing a meeting of Coordination Committee for anti Corona measures which was attended by Brigadier Pak Army Mr. Kashif, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, CPO Sohail Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, Director Health Services Dr. Amanullah, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad while DCs of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh participated through video link.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus strictly. He said that anti-corona SOPs should be implemented in toto to protect the citizens from corona disease while oxygen should be available in government hospitals. He said that complete lockdown on Friday and Saturday should also be implemented strictly besides checking the SOPs at every public place in Faisalabad division.

He said that Pak Army would help the local administration in implementation on anti-corona SOPs by sensitizing the general public for adopting preventive measures.

During the meeting, Pak Army Brig. Mr. Kashif said that objectives of army Jawans is to serve and save the people from corona pandemic and in this connection, Pak Army will fully cooperate with civil administration for implementation on anti corona SOPs in the markets and bazaars.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali apprised about the details of third wave of corona pandemic and its intensity. He informed that during last 24 hours, 128 patients were tested positive from corona. He further informed that implementation of corona SOPs is being ensured strictly in markets, bazaars and public places in addition to distribution of face masks and sensitizing the people for adopting precautionary measures. He further said that 1315 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools have been sealed during last 42 days in Faisalabad due to noncompliance of corona SOPs.

