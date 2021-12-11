Anti-corona vaccination campaigns accelerate throughout KP

All the district administrations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expedited efforts to contain coronavirus urging people to vaccinate themselves and support endeavors of government to control the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :All the district administrations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expedited efforts to contain coronavirus urging people to vaccinate themselves and support endeavors of government to control the pandemic.

The efforts have been further accelerating following the directives of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the province.

Deputy Commissioner Hangu visited various localities and inspected ongoing anti-corona vaccination campaign. He met with staff members and directed them to vaccinate maximum number of people.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Khyber held a meeting with his subordinates and directed them to monitor ongoing anti-corona vaccination campaign.

He also directed vaccination of each and every citizen so that coronavirus could be eliminated from society.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioners Buner, Kohat, Dir Lower, Kohistan, Bisham, Shangla, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, DIKhan, S-Warisitan, and others started awareness campaign with consultation of ulema, notables, and media. They urged them to play their role to placate the refusing persons and also inform them about the benefit of vaccination.