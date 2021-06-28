UrduPoint.com
Anti-corona Vaccination In Full Swing In Awaran: DC Khetran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Anti-corona vaccination in full swing in Awaran: DC Khetran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Monday said the orders of the provincial government was being implemented to protect the people from coronavirus and the process of corona vaccination would be completed as soon as possible.

He said Awaran district administration has become more active after setting up corona vaccination centers at various places saying vaccination of people belonging to different walks of life including government employees is in full swing.

He expressed these views while talking to officials at his office.

DC said the third wave of COVID-19 has been reduced but not completely eradicated, so we need to take precautions because the virus can spread from one person to many people at a time and to the whole area adding therefore we would adopt a social distance but at the same time get as much corona vaccine as possible.

"The corona vaccine is proving to be effective all over the world at the moment so we need to get as many vaccines as possible to protect ourselves and our families from any wave of the virus", he said.

He instructed the citizens to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to eradicate the deadly virus through precaution measures saying in this regard, free masks were distributed by local administration.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran said parents should send their children to schools with SOPs and tell them about the precautionary measures to be taken in school so that normal life can be restored to every area of the district.

"It is the responsibility of the district administration to play a role in creating awareness among people against the pandemic virus as we all have to defeat the coronavirus together", the DC explained.

He said scholars should also play their part in this Friday sermon to raise awareness about vaccination to protect against the epidemic because no success can be achieved without the cooperation of the people while it is the duty of all of us to do our part and truly fulfill this mission of the government for bringing the foundations to fruition so that a healthy society can be created.

More Stories From Pakistan

