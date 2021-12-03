Anti-corona vaccination process reviewed

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana chaired a high level meeting on Friday to review the measures being taken for corona vaccination process

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana chaired a high level meeting on Friday to review the measures being taken for corona vaccination process.

The meeting was attended by representatives of NCOC including Brigadier Abrar, Brigadier Humayun, Col. Sabteen, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Secretary Information Imran Khan, Secretary Secondary education Abdul Rauf Baloch, Commissioner Quetta Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch, Provincial Head of EPI Dr. Ishaq Panezai while Deputy Commissioners participated through video link.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Quetta informed the meeting that 37,500 people had been vaccinated against corona in the province yesterday.

He said if anyone found in banks, shopping malls and parks without vaccination, the concerned place would be sealed immediately.

He said that the vaccination process would be expedited in collaboration with NADRA, district administration and private hospitals.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed that the process of vaccination should be expedited so that more people could be vaccinated against corona.

He said that scholars and people of all schools of thought should cooperate with the provincial government in administering corona vaccination saying precautionary measures and anti-corona vaccination was essential for protection of public lives.

The Chief Secretary said special teams were going to every village and streets to vaccinate people with free of cost saying district administrations and district health authorities were working hard to make this campaign a success.

He also urged people that they make the vaccination mandatory so that the epidemic could be controlled.