Anti-Coronavirus SOPs being enforced at parks, says PHA DG

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Dr. Malik Abid Mahmood Monday said the SOPs for parks' visitors were being enforced strictly to contain novel coronavirus.

During a visit to Shah Shams park accompanying PHA chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua, director A&F Rubina Kausar and horticulture officers, the PHA DG got awareness banners installed at the parks and ordered officials to ensure social distancing and use of masks.

He also ordered beautifying landscape at parks and said that tenders for the renovation of Shah Shams park would be issued soon.

He said the shady trees besides local and foreign plants be planted at the parks.

The DG said that stricter instructions had been issued to the officials at all parks to ensure enforcement of SOPs.