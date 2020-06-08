UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Coronavirus SOPs Being Enforced At Parks, Says PHA DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:19 PM

Anti-Coronavirus SOPs being enforced at parks, says PHA DG

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Dr. Malik Abid Mahmood Monday said the SOPs for parks' visitors were being enforced strictly to contain novel coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Dr. Malik Abid Mahmood Monday said the SOPs for parks' visitors were being enforced strictly to contain novel coronavirus.

During a visit to Shah Shams park accompanying PHA chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua, director A&F Rubina Kausar and horticulture officers, the PHA DG got awareness banners installed at the parks and ordered officials to ensure social distancing and use of masks.

He also ordered beautifying landscape at parks and said that tenders for the renovation of Shah Shams park would be issued soon.

He said the shady trees besides local and foreign plants be planted at the parks.

The DG said that stricter instructions had been issued to the officials at all parks to ensure enforcement of SOPs.

Related Topics

Visit All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

18 minutes ago

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

37 minutes ago

Emirates Environmental Group celebrates 23rd cycle ..

50 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

5 seconds ago

Europe moves ahead with reopening as global virus ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.