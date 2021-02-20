UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-coronavirus SOPs Reviewed In Different Schools

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:59 PM

Anti-coronavirus SOPs reviewed in different schools

Commissioner (Finance & Planning) and District Monitoring Officer Maham Asif Malik on the directives of Deputy Commission, Asia Gul on Saturday visited various government schools

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) and District Monitoring Officer Maham Asif Malik on the directives of Deputy Commission, Asia Gul on Saturday visited various government schools.

They reviewed the attendance of teachers, staff, sanitation and implementation on anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

The Additional Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned principals to ensure implementation on COVID-19 SOPs to avoid any mishap. They further directed to improve the sanitation arrangements.

"Children are valuable asset to the nation and the Punjab government is using all its resources fortheir education and necessary training," they said.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE Unified Robotics registers re ..

46 seconds ago

Russia in Talks With Several Austrian Companies on ..

2 minutes ago

Police submit challan in motorway gang-rape case

2 minutes ago

ECHR Decision on Navalny Case Not Based on Facts - ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Sees Support for Sputnik V Vaccine From Aus ..

2 minutes ago

Government College University annual sports gala c ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.