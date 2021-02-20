Anti-coronavirus SOPs reviewed in different schools

Commissioner (Finance & Planning) and District Monitoring Officer Maham Asif Malik on the directives of Deputy Commission, Asia Gul on Saturday visited various government schools

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) and District Monitoring Officer Maham Asif Malik on the directives of Deputy Commission, Asia Gul on Saturday visited various government schools.

They reviewed the attendance of teachers, staff, sanitation and implementation on anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

The Additional Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned principals to ensure implementation on COVID-19 SOPs to avoid any mishap. They further directed to improve the sanitation arrangements.

"Children are valuable asset to the nation and the Punjab government is using all its resources fortheir education and necessary training," they said.