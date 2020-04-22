Anti-coronavirus spray held in bazaars, public places

Rescue 1122 officials Wednesday held anti-coronavirus spray in different bazaars, public places, Post Graduate College Khar and affected Gung area of tehsil Salarzai, district Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 officials Wednesday held anti-coronavirus spray in different bazaars, public places, Post Graduate College Khar and affected Gung area of tehsil Salarzai, district Bajaur.

Talking to media, Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Amjad Khan said as per directives of the director general Khateer Ahmad, they had conducted spray session in all public places and even those areas which had some cases of coronavirus.

He said they had anti-germs and anti-coronavirus spray in different areas in which one fire brigade vehicle and five officials took part in the session.

Amjad Khan said chlorine and other pesticides were used for cleaning the areas and this practice would continue for the safety of the general public.