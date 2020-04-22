UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-coronavirus Spray Held In Bazaars, Public Places

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:03 PM

Anti-coronavirus spray held in bazaars, public places

Rescue 1122 officials Wednesday held anti-coronavirus spray in different bazaars, public places, Post Graduate College Khar and affected Gung area of tehsil Salarzai, district Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 officials Wednesday held anti-coronavirus spray in different bazaars, public places, Post Graduate College Khar and affected Gung area of tehsil Salarzai, district Bajaur.

Talking to media, Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Amjad Khan said as per directives of the director general Khateer Ahmad, they had conducted spray session in all public places and even those areas which had some cases of coronavirus.

He said they had anti-germs and anti-coronavirus spray in different areas in which one fire brigade vehicle and five officials took part in the session.

Amjad Khan said chlorine and other pesticides were used for cleaning the areas and this practice would continue for the safety of the general public.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicle Rescue 1122 Post Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to start Pakistani expats registration for i- ..

28 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Olympian Muhammad ..

29 seconds ago

5 dead, 716 injured in 661 road accidents in Punja ..

31 seconds ago

Fight climate change like coronavirus: UN

32 seconds ago

Argentine Health Minister Says Expects COVID-19 Ca ..

4 minutes ago

Task force working to prepare coronavirus vaccine: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.