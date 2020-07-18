Anti-coronavirus steps yielding desired results: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that efforts made by the government to stop coronavirus were yielding desired results in the province

He said this while presiding over a meeting at CM's Office, which reviewed the measures taken to deal with spread of coronavirus pandemic, results of the smart lockdown and the arrangements made to provide treatment for the COVID-19 affected patients.

Usman Buzdar said that 65,009 patients had recovered out of 89,465 infected patients in Punjab from COVID-19 so far whereas a total of 634,246 tests had been conducted in Punjab till date.

He said 442 patients were infected whereas 8 people died due to corona during the last 24 hours.

The Chief Minister said that smart lockdown was producing better results as number of patients in hospitals had significantly decreased.

The numbers of High Dependency Units in Punjab were 2,546 out of which 2,240 were still vacant. Similarly, 507 out of 600 ICUs were vacant in the province, he said.

In Lahore, he said out of 508 High Dependency Units, 442 were still free whereas 166 ICUs out of 210 were lying vacant.

Buzdar said the Punjab government had provided all necessary resources for the treatment of coronavirus affected patients.

He said that SOPs should strictly be implemented on Eid-ul-Azha and appealed to the citizens to celebrate Eid with simplicity and take precautionary measures while performing sacrifices.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Infrastructure, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Punjab and Secretary Primary and Secondary Health.