Anti-coronavirus Vaccination Campaign Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:47 PM

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on ongoing anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign in Lahore

It was decided that all those working in factories, markets, shopping malls and shops in the city will have to be vaccinated by January 5, 2022. After January 5, if anyone is found working without vaccination, the factory, shopping mall and shop will be sealed.

Provincial Minister said that PTI leadership and community of all towns of Lahore would be involved in the vaccination campaign. In addition, industrialists, chambers of commerce and traders will also be included in the campaign. He said that the teams of Health department are mobilized in the provincial capital and the people should be vaccinated to be safe from coronavirus.

Vaccination of teachers and students of private and public educational institutions is also necessary. Institutions that do not complete the vaccination process in educational institutions will also be closed.

The provincial minister directed that the campaign should be intensified in areas where the rate of vaccination is low. Special attention should be paid to vaccination campaign in Shahdara, Chungi Amrsadhu and other densely populated areas of Lahore.

The officials of Health department briefed the meeting that under the vaccination campaign in the provincial capital, the teams of the Health department are going door to door to vaccinate the people.

CEO Health Lahore Dr Faisal Malik, ADC (G) Shahid Kathia, Khalid Sharif of Primary and Secondary Health Department and concerned officers attended the meeting.

