Anti Corruption Arrests Accused, Registers 15 Cases Against Revenue, Excise Officials

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

The Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment (Karachi East) arrested an accused and seized a vehicle and registered 15 cases against number of officers of Revenue and Excise departments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment (Karachi East) arrested an accused and seized a vehicle and registered 15 cases against number of officers of Revenue and Excise departments.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the cases were registered over illegal allotments of government lands and registration of vehicles on basis of fake auction documents.

A government land measuring 211 acres was encroached while 15 vehicles were registered illegally on bogus auction documents with the connivance of revenue and excise officers and officials respectively.

The registration of cases were approved in meeting of Anti Corruption Committee-1. Accused Muhammad Jameel was arrested and a 4x4 vehicle was seized by the ACE team.

Raids were being conducted and further investigations underway.

