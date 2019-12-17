Anti-Corruption arrests teacher accused of preparing fake admit cards of students

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sanghar on Tuesday arrested an accused for preparing fake admit cards and fee slips of students of ninth and matriculation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sanghar on Tuesday arrested an accused for preparing fake admit cards and fee slips of students of ninth and matriculation.

Accused named Haq Nawaz Rind, a teacher at Amanullah Dahri school Sanghar was arrested over the complaints of students, said a handout issued here.

The students alleged that the accused issued them fake admit cards and fee slips which were not available in the record of board concerned which led to wastage of their two years of education (2016-17, 18).

A case against the arrested accused had been registered and further investigations was underway.