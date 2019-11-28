UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Arrests Two Officials Of BBSYDP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh on Thursday arrested two officers of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Program (BBSYDP) over the charges of embezzlements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh on Thursday arrested two officers of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Program (BBSYDP) over the charges of embezzlements.

According to a handout, BBSYDP officers Faisal Ansari and Arsalan were arrested for running ghost training centers and were listed in the official documents only.

The officers in connivance with private people used to submit national identity cards of people for training and actually the people were not being trained. The centers listed in the documents had no existence in actual.

The embezzlement worth millions of rupees were revealed during the investigations. Case had been registered and further investigations were also launched.

Arrested accused Faisal Ansari was the Manager of BBSYDP Karachi East, who also had additional charge of District West.

