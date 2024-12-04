Anti-Corruption Awareness Campaign Held In Upper Kohistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The District Youth Office, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Tariq Ali Khan, organized anti-corruption awareness campaign to educate the public about the negative impacts of corruption and their role in eradicating it.
The campaign included the distribution of pamphlets and the organization of special sessions at government offices, educational institutions, and public spaces.
These sessions highlighted how corruption hindered progress and creates societal challenges, urging citizens to actively contribute to its elimination.
District Youth Office representatives assured attendees that corruption-related complaints would be addressed swiftly and effectively.
The public commended the district administration’s initiative and expressed their commitment to supporting the fight against corruption.
Recent Stories
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand search operation conducted in PS Golra Jurisdiction to Enhance Security1 minute ago
-
UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission visits Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens1 minute ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti orders CMIT to review wheat stocks, seeks comprehensive report1 minute ago
-
WPC, CPDI holds round-table discussion on Pakistan's fight against Gender-Based Violence1 minute ago
-
Dolphin force actively playing role in arresting crime ratio: CPO1 minute ago
-
Miyawaki forest planned for Aam Khas Bagh2 minutes ago
-
Hamza Foundation arranges blood donation camp at Iqra University2 minutes ago
-
Renewables First unveils its report on overcoming financial barriers to Pakistan's green energy futu ..2 minutes ago
-
Over 2 million houses to be constructed for flood hit people of Sindh: Sharjeel Memon11 minutes ago
-
APC convened to forge unity on peace, natural resources exploration: KP governor11 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; drugs recovered11 minutes ago
-
11 dengue cases reported in Khanewal12 minutes ago