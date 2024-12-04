Open Menu

Anti-Corruption Awareness Campaign Held In Upper Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The District Youth Office, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Tariq Ali Khan, organized anti-corruption awareness campaign to educate the public about the negative impacts of corruption and their role in eradicating it.

The campaign included the distribution of pamphlets and the organization of special sessions at government offices, educational institutions, and public spaces.

These sessions highlighted how corruption hindered progress and creates societal challenges, urging citizens to actively contribute to its elimination.

District Youth Office representatives assured attendees that corruption-related complaints would be addressed swiftly and effectively.

The public commended the district administration’s initiative and expressed their commitment to supporting the fight against corruption.

