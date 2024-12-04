Anti-corruption Awareness Rally Held In Tharparkar
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, an anti-corruption awareness rally titled “Jihad Against Corruption” was organized at the DC Office Tharparkar on Wednesday. The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Tharparkar Riaz Ahmed Shaikh and Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Establishment Tharparkar Niaz Ahmed Memon.
Addressing the participants, ADC-I Riaz Ahmed Shaikh emphasized that bribery was like a termite and eradicating it was crucial for institutional integrity.
"On this day, we must pledge to wage a war against corruption and free our institutions from bribery for the progress of our nation," he stated.
Circle Officer Niaz Ahmed Memon reiterated the department's commitment to combating corruption, highlighting ongoing actions against bribery and efforts to expedite pending cases. Officers and staff from various district departments participated in the rally.
