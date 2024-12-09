Anti-Corruption awareness seminar and walk held in Matiari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) District administration Matiari, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, organized an awareness seminar and walk to mark Anti-Corruption Day. The seminar took place at Tehsil Head Quarter (THQ) Hospital Matiari at 10 a.m., followed by a walk from the hospital to the Matiari Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Yousif Shaikh emphasized the importance of eradicating corruption for societal development and progress. "This day reminds us to perform our duties with integrity and ensure transparency," he said, urging participants to unite against corruption and contribute to build a better society.

The event saw active participation from Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, District Health Officer Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr Mazahir, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Shahid Hussain Shahani, government officials, representatives of social organizations and people from different segments of society.

During the walk, participants reiterated their commitment to fighting corruption and promoting transparency in society.