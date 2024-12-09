Open Menu

Anti-Corruption Awareness Seminar And Walk Held In Matiari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Anti-Corruption awareness seminar and walk held in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) District administration Matiari, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, organized an awareness seminar and walk to mark Anti-Corruption Day. The seminar took place at Tehsil Head Quarter (THQ) Hospital Matiari at 10 a.m., followed by a walk from the hospital to the Matiari Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Yousif Shaikh emphasized the importance of eradicating corruption for societal development and progress. "This day reminds us to perform our duties with integrity and ensure transparency," he said, urging participants to unite against corruption and contribute to build a better society.

The event saw active participation from Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, District Health Officer Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr Mazahir, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Shahid Hussain Shahani, government officials, representatives of social organizations and people from different segments of society.

During the walk, participants reiterated their commitment to fighting corruption and promoting transparency in society.

Related Topics

Corruption Progress Hala Matiari Event From Government

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan