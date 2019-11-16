Anti-Corruption awareness seminar held at Islamia Collegate School

District administration organized an anti-corruption awareness seminar in connections with anti-corruption week here in Islamia Collegate School (ICS) on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :District administration organized an anti-corruption awareness seminar in connections with anti-corruption week here in Islamia Collegate school ICS ) on Thursday.

The seminar was attended by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director Dr Mohammad Nawaz Qaiser, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Abdul Wali, Assistant Director Naveed Arshad, Islamia Collegate Principal Malik Iftikhar besides a large number of students and people from different walks of life.

Addressing the participants, the speakers highlighted in details regarding the cancer of corruption and its negative effects on the society.

They said those societies wherein corruption was rampant never achieved development.

The speakers identified maximum discretionary powers, minimum salary and lack of accountability as major reasons behind corruption.

They said the government employees were performing official work and they were required to change themselves.

The speakers said the government agencies also take action on public complaints and urged upon the people to pinpoint corruption in the society and extend support to anti-graft agencies in the abolition of cancer of corruption.

The officers of the anti-graft agencies said that if we compared the present situation with those prevailing few years back then we will find maximum change adding that they are moving forward in right direction.

They termed corruption as a cancer that would be abolished with joint efforts.

On this occasion, students delivered different speeches regarding prevention of corruption while essay writing and painting competitions were also held.

Later, certificates were also distributed among the successful students.