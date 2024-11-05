Anti-Corruption Balochistan Files Case In Drugs Scame
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Anti-Corruption Balochistan has filed a case in drugs scame worth millions of rupees, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said on Tuesday.
He said a case has been registered against several employees for allegedly damaging drugs and medical equipment worth millions of rupees.
It may be recalled that during a recent visit to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) by the Chief Minister of Balochistan, several complaints regarding the drugs were presented to him.
Expressing his displeasure, the Chief Minister ordered an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Balochistan.
Following his directive, Director General Abdul Waheed Kakar formed an inquiry team led by Deputy Director Investigation Kamran Bashir, with Assistant Directors Investigation Ayaz Tareen, Abdul Qayoom, and Qambar Baloch as team members.
The inquiry revealed significant issues at Bolan Medical Complex, including non-functional CT scan machines and expired medicines worth millions that were improperly stored instead of being utilized.
Besides several CT scan machines were found idle, while other valuable medical equipment remained unused.
The investigation, extending to the records of the Medical Complex Hospital Quetta, uncovered the presence of expired medicines worth approximately 10 million rupees, suggesting serious lapses and potential misconduct.
It was discovered that five individuals had served as store in-charges at various points between 2009 and 2024, allegedly involved in this mismanagement and leading to substantial losses for the government.
On confirmation of the charges, a case was filed under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, and 471 against Salahuddin, Ghulam Sarwar, Abdul Manan (BS-17), Khuda Bakhsh (BS-17), and Muneer Ahmed (BS-17), all former in-charges of the main medicine store at Bolan Medical Complex, with Abdul Tahoor Khan, Section Office.
So far, Salahuddin, Ghulam Sarwar, and Khuda Bakhsh have been arrested, while further raids are underway to apprehend other suspects, Spokesman said.
