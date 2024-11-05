Open Menu

Anti-Corruption Balochistan Files Case In Drugs Scame

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Anti-Corruption Balochistan files case in drugs scame

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Anti-Corruption Balochistan has filed a case in drugs scame worth millions of rupees, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said on Tuesday.

He said a case has been registered against several employees for allegedly damaging drugs and medical equipment worth millions of rupees.

It may be recalled that during a recent visit to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) by the Chief Minister of Balochistan, several complaints regarding the drugs were presented to him.

Expressing his displeasure, the Chief Minister ordered an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Balochistan.

Following his directive, Director General Abdul Waheed Kakar formed an inquiry team led by Deputy Director Investigation Kamran Bashir, with Assistant Directors Investigation Ayaz Tareen, Abdul Qayoom, and Qambar Baloch as team members.

The inquiry revealed significant issues at Bolan Medical Complex, including non-functional CT scan machines and expired medicines worth millions that were improperly stored instead of being utilized.

Besides several CT scan machines were found idle, while other valuable medical equipment remained unused.

The investigation, extending to the records of the Medical Complex Hospital Quetta, uncovered the presence of expired medicines worth approximately 10 million rupees, suggesting serious lapses and potential misconduct.

It was discovered that five individuals had served as store in-charges at various points between 2009 and 2024, allegedly involved in this mismanagement and leading to substantial losses for the government.

On confirmation of the charges, a case was filed under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, and 471 against Salahuddin, Ghulam Sarwar, Abdul Manan (BS-17), Khuda Bakhsh (BS-17), and Muneer Ahmed (BS-17), all former in-charges of the main medicine store at Bolan Medical Complex, with Abdul Tahoor Khan, Section Office.

So far, Salahuddin, Ghulam Sarwar, and Khuda Bakhsh have been arrested, while further raids are underway to apprehend other suspects, Spokesman said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Drugs Visit Bolan May All Government Million

Recent Stories

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

19 minutes ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

29 minutes ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

42 minutes ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

55 minutes ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

1 hour ago
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

2 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

4 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan