PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had summoned the leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf and ex-provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai in a corruption case.

The PTI leader had been asked to appear in person on August 18 to record his statement in an ongoing corruption investigation, said a notice available with this agency.