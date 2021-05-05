UrduPoint.com
Anti-corruption Books Former MS, Store Keeper Of MMTH

Wed 05th May 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Anti-corruption Department has registered cases against former medical superintendent and store keeper for embezzlement and misappropriation, officials sources said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the Anti-corruption authorities acted upon a complaint lodged by Medical Superintendent Dr. Jahangir of Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital (MMTH) on February 18,2015.

The petitioner had requested for a probe into purchase of medicine and equipment as well as withdrawal of money on different pretexts from public exchequer.

The investigation later established that ex-medical superintendent Dr. Khalid Aziz and the store-keeper namely Nazeer Hussain resident of Kot Jai with mutual connivance embezzled Rs 478,666 and Rs 186,233 separately while doing paperwork for fake items.

The cases were registered under PCACT (2)409/5.

