Anti-Corruption Books Four Including Two Revenue Officials For Manipulating Land Record In Tank

Published March 23, 2022 | 02:31 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) ::Anti-Corruption department Tank Circle, Wednesday lodged FIR against four persons including two revenue officials who According to FIR received to this scribe Dr Rehmat Shah has given application to Anti-corruption that his three Marla land record has been manipulated by his maternal uncle Israr Shah Qanoongo.

The Anti-Corruption team including Assistant Director Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Hai Khan and Circle Officer Tank Abdur Rahim Khan started inquiry and sent the revenue record to Forensic Scientific Laboratory Peshawar.

After 3 and half years the Anti-Corruption completed the case and registered FIR against Qanoongo Irsar Shah his brothers Miram Shah Forest Guard and Saifoor Shah son of Sher Muhammad resident of Kot Sherak Gomal and Moza Patwari Muhammad Gul who had forged the revenue record.

It is worth mentioning here that Israr Shah Qanoongo and Miram Shah Forest Guard were already in police custody over murder of Dr Rehmat Shah's brother Tahir Shah in same land dispute one year ago. The police started raids to arrest the other two accused Saifoor Shah and Patwari Muhammad Gul.

