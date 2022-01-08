UrduPoint.com

Anti-corruption Chief Takes Notice Of Fake Phone Calls To Sindh Govt Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Chairman Enquiries & Anti-corruption Establishment (E&ACE) Dr. Nawaz Shaikh taking serious note of the fake phone calls made in the name of chairman to the officers of different provincial departments and authorities, including KDA has initiated an inquiry under cybercrime laws

He said that some fraudulent people through a four-digit web-based called officers of different provincial departments, authorities such as KDA, autonomous bodies and semi-government departments and demanded bribery on his behalf, according to a communique.

The statement says that the E&ACE never makes phone calls for any inquiry or complaints to the officers but to entertain any complaint or inquiry there is an official procedure for which call-up notices are issued after initial inquiries.

The fake calls in the name of the chairman were aimed at defaming the department and tarnishing its image.

The anti-corruption establishment has initiated an inquiry into the matter on its own and through FIA so that such unscrupulous elements could be brought to book.

The chairman ACE urged the officers of all the provincial government departments to file their complaints of fake calls on 021-99211891, 99211251, fax-021-99218226 or contact Dilip Kumar and Director Legal Naeem Khanzada.

