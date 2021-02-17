Anti-Corruption Committee approves further inquiry into 27 cases

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammed Abbas Baloch Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee- II Hyderabad here at his office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammed Abbas Baloch Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee- II Hyderabad here at his office.

The Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Hyderabad Imdad Ali Shah presented around 72 cases of different departments including Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), Health, Education, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

While finalizing 27 cases with directives of further inquiry into the concerned matters, the Commissioner directed the officials to conduct a proper investigation and complete all codal formalities and proper documentation based on evidence so that further decisions could be made timely.

The meeting was also attended among others by the Director education Rasool Bakhsh Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Tabarez Sadique Mari, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Matiari Farooq Ahmad Leghari, Deputy Controller SPSC Shaukat Ali Ujjan , Deputy Director General Health and Deputy Director Building Control Authority.