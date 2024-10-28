Anti-corruption Court Begins Proceedings In Chiniot Mines Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Monday formally began proceedings in the Chiniot mines and minerals case against former Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and others.
The court issued notices to the involved parties, scheduling the trial for November 26, and adjourned further proceedings.
Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Iqbal Dogar presided over the hearing, during which Sibtain Khan appeared and marked his attendance.
The case, previously handled by an accountability court, was transferred to the anti-corruption court on October 9, 2024, following the restoration of certain amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.
In addition to Sibtain Khan, several other individuals, including Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian, and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema, were named as accused. The charges against Sibtain Khan allege that he misused his position to award a multi-billion-rupee contract to a firm of his choice in 2007, during his tenure as the Minister for Mines and Minerals under the PML-Q government. The firm allegedly had a paid-up capital of only Rs. 2.5 million and was reportedly lacking the necessary experience for the project.
