Anti-Corruption Court grants 7-day physical remand of ex-DC Matiari

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday produced former Deputy Commissioner Matiari Adnan Rashid before Anti-Corruption Court here while the court handed him over to Anti-Corruption police on a 7-day remand for further investigation about embezzlement of the amount of Rs. 2.14 billion

The anti-corruption police had arrested the former DC on November 17 for alleged misappropriation of over 2 billion rupees of funds provided by the NHA for the purchase of land for the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

The lawyer of the former deputy commissioner told the court that his client was being tortured, on which the court directed the LUH MS to submit the medical report of the accused within three days.

According to the sources, based on the information received as a result of the investigation of the accused Adnan Rashid, a raid was conducted at the DC office in Matiari, from where a Land Cruiser and cash were recovered.