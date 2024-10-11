Open Menu

Anti Corruption Court Grants Remand Of 2 SBCA Officers To ACE

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Anti Corruption Court grants remand of 2 SBCA officers to ACE

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Anti Corruption Court on Friday remanded physical custody of 2 officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment while approving bails for a builder and his family members.

According to details, a team of ACE arrested the owner of Hero Tower, a commercial building in Latifabad, Barkat Khatri the other day besides separately rounding up Deputy Director Afzal Shaikh and Assistant Director Jameel Chandio of SBCA.

The arrested suspects were produced before the court who approved bail of the builder but granted physical remand of the apprehended SBCA officers to ACE.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Family Court

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

5 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

6 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

7 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

7 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

7 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

8 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

8 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

8 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

8 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan