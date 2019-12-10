UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Day Observed; People Asked To Play Role

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:52 PM

Like other parts of the country the anti corruption day was observed here Tuesday where speakers urged the general public to play their imperative role in rooting out corruption from the society

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Like other parts of the country the anti corruption day was observed here Tuesday where speakers urged the general public to play their imperative role in rooting out corruption from the society.

The speakers of an awareness seminar and walk, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Shah Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Lachi Mohammad Ali Shah and others said corruption is a menace making the fabric of society week.

They said the general public should point out corruption at any forum enabling the government to take strict legal action against the corrupt elements.

On the occasion they highlighted the adverse effective of corruption in a society and said the government has launched an open war against corruption and all other social evils and this war could only be won if the masses would cooperation.

Later, the participants of the seminar attended awareness walk and expressed resolve to make the country corruption free.

