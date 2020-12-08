UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Corruption Day To Be Observed On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:41 PM

Anti-Corruption day to be observed on Wednesday

Deputy Director of Anti Corruption Shaheed Benazir Abad Mir Nadir Ali Abro Tuesday said that International Anti Corruption Day would be observed Wednesday (December 9) across the district like other parts of country

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Director of Anti Corruption Shaheed Benazir Abad Mir Nadir Ali Abro Tuesday said that International Anti Corruption Day would be observed Wednesday (December 9) across the district like other parts of country.

He said the day would be observed with limitations due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation. He said the Anti Corruption Department would take out a rally from Sheraz Chowk to create awareness among masses against menace of corruption that would conclude at the Press Club.

The deputy director said that every person of the society has to play role in uprooting the menace of corruption to make the province and country corruption free.

Related Topics

Corruption Martyrs Shaheed December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Ceasefi ..

54 seconds ago

Chinese Spy Suspect Fang Had Ties With US politici ..

57 seconds ago

Ministers co- chaires meeting on K-E shares transf ..

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas Programme playing vital role in reducing po ..

4 minutes ago

CSSP organizes training workshop for Agriculture, ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Administration Declined Offer to Purchase Mo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.