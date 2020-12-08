Anti-Corruption day to be observed on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Director of Anti Corruption Shaheed Benazir Abad Mir Nadir Ali Abro Tuesday said that International Anti Corruption Day would be observed Wednesday (December 9) across the district like other parts of country.

He said the day would be observed with limitations due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation. He said the Anti Corruption Department would take out a rally from Sheraz Chowk to create awareness among masses against menace of corruption that would conclude at the Press Club.

The deputy director said that every person of the society has to play role in uprooting the menace of corruption to make the province and country corruption free.