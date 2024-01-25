Open Menu

Anti-Corruption Department Abbottabad Apprehends PTI Candidate Nazir Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Anti-Corruption Department Abbottabad apprehends PTI candidate Nazir Abbasi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Department Abbottabad on Thursday has taken into custody Nazir Abbasi, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) contesting from PK-42 Abbottabad IV.

Nazir Abbasi was arrested on the allegations of illegal appointment in various departments and corruption during the previous PTI government.

Nazir Abbasi, a prominent political figure in the region, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Department as part of their ongoing efforts to address corruption within the political landscape.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Abbottabad From Government PK-42

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

1 hour ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

1 hour ago
 USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

2 hours ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

2 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

16 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

16 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan