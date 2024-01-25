Anti-Corruption Department Abbottabad apprehends PTI candidate Nazir Abbasi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Department Abbottabad on Thursday has taken into custody Nazir Abbasi, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) contesting from PK-42 Abbottabad IV.

Nazir Abbasi was arrested on the allegations of illegal appointment in various departments and corruption during the previous PTI government.

Nazir Abbasi, a prominent political figure in the region, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Department as part of their ongoing efforts to address corruption within the political landscape.