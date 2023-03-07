UrduPoint.com

Anti-corruption Department Arrests Two For Illegal Transfer Of ETPB Property

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Anti-corruption department arrests two for illegal transfer of ETPB property



ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption department Abbottabad Tuesday arrested a shopkeeper and a clerk for illegally transferring Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Property.

According to the details, the two accused shopkeepers of Sarafa Bazar Abbottabad illegally transfer two shops of Evacuee Trust Property Board with the help of a clerk working for the establishment department ETPB.

While talking to the media, Deputy Director Anti-corruption department Maroof Khan said that on the complaint of Sardar Rashid son of Sardar Yaqoob that two shops of ETPB have been illegally transferred with the help of the departmental support.

We sent the property documents to FSL laboratory Peshawar for forensics where record tempering was proved.

After registering a case of fraud and tempering we have arrested the ETPB establishment clerk Arshad Khan son of Gohar Rehman resident of Dhamtor Abbottabad and owner of the shop while the third accused shopkeeper Ezaz is an absconder and police have formed a team to arrest him.

