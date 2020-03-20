UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Department Distributes Masks, Sanitizers In Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Director, Anti Corruption Sukkur, Muneer Ahmed Khuhro distributed face masks and sanitizers among the people of Sukkur in front of Sukkur Press Club here on Friday.

The officials of the anti-corruption department along with health department sensitized the citizens to prevent the spread of COVID-19On the occasion, Khuhro asked the people and the his department personnel to maintain the offices, wash rooms and other places clean.

