Anti-corruption Department Holds Open Kutchery
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 09:05 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Directorate of Anti-Corruption Establishment Tuesday held an open Kutchery to address complaints filed by people relating to various departments.
The Kutchery was attended by officials of anti-corruption directorate who listened to issues of people and issued on
the spot directives.
Meanwhile, open Kutcheries were also held in regional offices of anti-corruption department. Most of the complaints lodged were related to revenue, rescue 1122, local government, health, education and communication and works department.
People appreciated efforts of anti-corruption department to serve people and also suggested holding of Kutcheries in
future.
APP/mds/
