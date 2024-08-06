Open Menu

Anti-corruption Department Holds Open Kutchery

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Anti-corruption department holds open Kutchery

Directorate of Anti-Corruption Establishment Tuesday held an open Kutchery to address complaints filed by people relating to various departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Directorate of Anti-Corruption Establishment Tuesday held an open Kutchery to address complaints filed by people relating to various departments.

The Kutchery was attended by officials of anti-corruption directorate who listened to issues of people and issued on

the spot directives.

Meanwhile, open Kutcheries were also held in regional offices of anti-corruption department. Most of the complaints lodged were related to revenue, rescue 1122, local government, health, education and communication and works department.

People appreciated efforts of anti-corruption department to serve people and also suggested holding of Kutcheries in

future.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Education Rescue 1122 Government

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

31 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

1 hour ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

5 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

14 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

15 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

15 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan