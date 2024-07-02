Anti-Corruption department Kohat holds open court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Anti-Corruption Department Kohat arranged an open court (Khuli Kachery) on Tuesday to address masses’ complaints at their doorstep.

The forum was held at Divisional Office of Anti-Corruption Kohat in light of the special direction of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on the orders of the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (R) Muhammad Mussadiq Abbasi.

Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Ibrahimullah supervised the khuli katchery which was attended by the people from different districts of Kohat Division in large numbers.

Most of the problems of the people were related to Patwarkhanas, Thanas, Municipalities, Public Health and Benazir Income Support Program.

People openly expressed their individual and collective problems which were answered satisfactorily by the authorities concerned.

Director Anti-Corruption Kohat said that wherever there was corruption in any government department or institution, there will be action and people will be facilitated.

He said that problems presented here will be brought into the notice of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Special Assistant on Anti-Corruption and people concerned will be apprised of progress.

The participants, while welcoming the holding of a forum on Anti-Corruption, said that this should be continued in the future also.

APP/slm