Open Menu

Anti-Corruption Department Kohat Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Anti-Corruption department Kohat holds open court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Anti-Corruption Department Kohat arranged an open court (Khuli Kachery) on Tuesday to address masses’ complaints at their doorstep.

The forum was held at Divisional Office of Anti-Corruption Kohat in light of the special direction of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on the orders of the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (R) Muhammad Mussadiq Abbasi.

Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Ibrahimullah supervised the khuli katchery which was attended by the people from different districts of Kohat Division in large numbers.

Most of the problems of the people were related to Patwarkhanas, Thanas, Municipalities, Public Health and Benazir Income Support Program.

People openly expressed their individual and collective problems which were answered satisfactorily by the authorities concerned.

Director Anti-Corruption Kohat said that wherever there was corruption in any government department or institution, there will be action and people will be facilitated.

He said that problems presented here will be brought into the notice of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Special Assistant on Anti-Corruption and people concerned will be apprised of progress.

The participants, while welcoming the holding of a forum on Anti-Corruption, said that this should be continued in the future also.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Progress From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

15 minutes ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

39 minutes ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

47 minutes ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

60 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

1 hour ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

2 hours ago
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

15 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan